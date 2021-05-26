August 20, 1943 – May 22, 2021

Michael Felix Silver was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on August 20, 1943. He passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021 after a long courageous battle of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer surrounded by his loving family.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 9:00am in Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Church on East Main Street, Houma, Louisiana 70363 with Military Service at 10:45am and a mass following. Burial to follow at Theodore Dendinger Memorial Cemetery at Dendinger Memorial and Hwy 21, Madisonville, Louisiana 70447. If you were vaccinated you do not need to wear a mask. However, if you have not been vaccinated or have any underlying medical conditions, please wear a proper mask.

Michael is survived by his loving spouse, Lola Boudreaux Silver; his four children, Lisa Cohea (Ricky), Michael Silver, Stephanie Robert (Scott), and Suzanne Carlton (Frank); and two step-children, Kelli Cunningham (AJ Varnado) and Todd Falgout; sister of Tanya Pichoff and brother of John J. Silver, Jr.; grandchildren, Richard Cohea (Bridgette), Brandon Cohea (Shelley), Amber Silver, Micah Silver, Heather Robert, Matthew Robert, Cole Robert, Chandler Carlton, and Ava Carlton; step-grandchildren, Derek Dufrene, Jordan Cunningham, and Jobe Martin; and step-great grandchildren, Alexis Pitre, Caidyn Cockerham, Kylan Cockerham, and Owen Cunningham; sister-in-law of Diana G. Carillon and brother-in-law of Ricki L. Carillon of Henderson, TN.

Preceded in death by parents, John J. Silver, Sr. and Ernestine Plaisance Silver; brothers, Clayton Silver, Sr., Anton Silver; sister, Barbara Silver Collins; and by first wife, Linda Gordy Silver.

Michael was a Veteran of the United States Army in the 101st Division as a Paratrooper. A former member of the Knights of Columbus and an avid Texas Hold-em Card player.

A special thanks to Haydel Memorial Hospice especially Angie, Lisa, and Nathaniel.