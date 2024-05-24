Michael J. Blanchard, 66, a lifelong resident of Robinson Canal, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

Michael is survived by his wife of 47 years, Michelle Blanchard; son, Jason Blanchard; daughters, Jamie Blanchard and Gypsy Pitre; his beloved grandchildren, Brandt Giroir, Lakelyn Giroir, Quinn Pitre, and Bre Pitre; sister-in-laws, Jennifer Duplantis, Phyllis Levron (Rene), Peggy Duplantis, Susie Duplantis (Kirby), and Jan Blanchard; son-in-laws, Patrick Giroir and Greg Pitre; stepsisters, Liz Dupre (Peter) and Lilline Lapeyrouse; and stepbrothers, Terry Lapeyrouse, Jr. and Chris Lapeyrouse.

He was preceded in passing by his father, Roy Blanchard; mother, Rosalie Lapeyrouse; stepfather, Terry Lapeyrouse, Sr.; and brothers, Rickie Blanchard and Elgin Blanchard.

Throughout his life, Michael found joy in the simplicity of things – shrimping, hunting, and fishing were not just his livelihood, but his passion. A hard worker by nature, he dedicated his days to family, friends, and the people of Robinson Canal and Cocodrie. He cherished every moment spent with his beloved spouse, Michelle Blanchard and family.

Michael was known for his generosity and compassion towards others. His giving spirit touched the lives of many, leaving a lasting impact on all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

While we mourn his loss, let us find solace in the memories we shared with Michael and the love he shared so freely. May his spirit always guide us on our journeys ahead.