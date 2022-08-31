March 24, 1951 – August 29, 2022

Michael J. Scurto, 71, passed away surrounded by his loving wife and family on Monday, August 29, 2022. Michael was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

A visitation will be held for family and friends on Friday, September 2, 2022 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church in Houma, LA from 9:15 am until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. There will be a graveside service after Mass in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

Michael is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 46 years, Elizabeth Michel Scurto; one daughter, Mary Scurto Prescott (Clinton); his beloved grandsons, Hadden Michael Prescott and William Hebert Prescott, who were his greatest pride and joy.

He is also survived by his sisters, Sandra Zeringue (Milfred), Dorothy LeBoeuf (Danny), Vicki Kearns (Bobby), Debbie Armstrong (Bob); brothers, Charles Scurto, Jr. (Marlene), Dean Scurto and Gary Scurto; sisters-in-law, Margaret Rivoire, Mary Rivoire, Carolyn Oubre and Martha Walker; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Charles A. Scurto, Sr. and Dorothy Doiron Scurto; sisters, Grace Dugas, Dawn Dick, Penny Scurto; and brother Ricky Scurto.

Michael was born in Houma, LA on March 24, 1951. He graduated from Vandebilt Catholic High School in 1969. He received a BS degree in Engineering Science from Nicholls State University in 1973 and a Juris Doctorate Degree in 1976 from Loyola University. He practiced law for 45 years and served as Assistant District Attorney for 12 years.

One of the most genuine people you could ever meet, he spent every free moment making sure that those he loved knew how much he cared. He made sure to keep everyone laughing until the end. His legacy will live on through the stories that will be told for years to come.

There are not enough words to thank “Mr. Mike’s Dream Team” (Keidra, Bea, Barbara and Lorraine) and Amedisys Hospice for making the last year of his life happy and comfortable. They have become a part of our family and we are forever grateful.