Michael James Arceneaux, 73, a native of Lafitte, LA and a resident of Des Allemands, LA, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 11:00 am on Monday, January 31, 2022 at Falgout Funeral Home, Raceland, LA. Religious services will be at 11:00 am with burial to follow in Restlawn Cemetery, Avondale.

He is survived by his sons, Vince Autin Sr. (Cindy), Mervin Autin Jr. and daughter, Lisa Morales (Louie); grandchildren, Vince Autin Jr. (Angel), Lacey A. Schaubhut (Evan), Abby Autin, Kerry Taravella Jr. (Alice) and Alyssa Taravella; great grandchildren, Logan Autin, Landon Autin, Sawyer Schaubhut and Layton Taravella; brother, David Arceneaux (Cindy) and sisters, Trudy Picou (Ronnie) and Lisa Adams (James). Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn “Toddy” Giaise Arceneaux and parents, Linden and Evelyn Arceneaux.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.