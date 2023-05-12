Michael James Boudreaux

Michael “Mike” James Boudreaux, 71, a native of Houma and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on May 9, 2023.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 12, 2023 from 5pm to 9pm at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Visitation will resume Saturday, May 13, 2023 from 10am to 12pm, Military Honors to begin at 11am and Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 12pm, at St. Louis Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Louis Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 52 and a half years, Deborah Porche Boudreaux; daughter, Michele Boudreaux Bourgeois (Keith); grandchildren, Cari Plaisance Loupe (Jessica), Dustin Adams (Merissa Pellegrin), and Madison “Madi” Adams; great grandchildren, Shana and Coraleigh; brother, Allen “Peat” Boudreaux Jr. (Ann); and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, and Godchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen Boudreaux Sr. and Margie Navarre Boudreaux; sister, Bonnie Boudreaux Lirette; brother in law, Leavence “Snuddy” Lirette; maternal grandparents, Marcellin Navarre and Jeannie Bergeron Navarre; paternal grandparents, Effie Bonvillain Boudreaux and Dennis Boudreaux.

He loved his wife, only daughter, 3 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. He loved his boat, fishing, and the outdoors. He loved his dog, Jazzy Mae, and his grand dogs. He was known as “Boudreaux” at Southland Dodge where he spent most of his career. He served in the United States Army as Military Police from March 1971 – March 1973 where he retired as a specialist. He was so special to everyone and he will be deeply loved and missed. We love you “Pa”.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to an organization of your choosing.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.