Michael James LeBlanc, age 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. He was a longtime resident of Bourg.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Ann Catholic Church on Saturday, September 24, 2022, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Ann Catholic Church Cemetery.

Michael is survived by his wife of 53 years, Beverly Bergeron LeBlanc; daughters, Michelle Ward and husband Kevin, Connie Doll and husband Jimmy, Jennifer Nachreiner and husband Richard, Amy Bourg and husband Eric, and Mary Guilfou and husband Russell; grandchildren, Renee, David, James, Mary, and Grace Ward, Sarah, Amelia, Anna, John, Sela, and Wyatt Doll, Isaac and David Jones, Ruby Nachreiner, Lucy, Celia, and Maggie Bourg, Marie, Annie, Elizabeth, and Ella Guilfou; brothers, David, Daniel, Mark, Kenneth, Vin, and Chuck LeBlanc; sisters, Linda Gullick, Darlene Pena, Mona Hutchinson, Mary Dean, and Annette Thompson. He is also survived by brothers and sisters-in-law, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Michael is preceded in death by his parents, Irwin and Joyce Arceneaux LeBlanc.

Michael was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was blessed with a large family and enjoyed spending quality time with them. Anyone who knew Michael, knew he loved playing pedro with family and friends. Michael was a good man and inspiring to all who knew him.

