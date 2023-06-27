Michael Jerome Marshall “Cheeky Black” , 66, a resident of Houma, LA passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

Visitation and funeral service will be observed on Saturday, July 1, 2023, from 9:00AM until funeral time at 11:00AM at Jones Funeral Home 230 S. Hollywood Rd., Houma, LA 70360. Burial will follow at Crescent Farm Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Ann Marshall and son, Gullian “Squirrel” Austin. Daughters, Portia Howard, Sanae Marshall, Bonjaneke “Bonnie” Marshall, Brittany Conrey and Michelle Marshall. Sisters, Ann “Neicy” Theriot, Matesa marshall, Lawania Marshall, seventeen grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Isiah Marshall, Jr., and Hilda Marshall. Brothers, Terrence Marshall, Craig Marshall and sister, Janice Marshall Howard and step-father, Lamuel James.

