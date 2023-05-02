Michael Jon Drivas, 60, passed away at 11:32pm on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Michael was a native of Hudson, NY and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:30am until Memorial Mass at 11:30am. Burial will take place privately by the family on another date.

Michael is survived by his loving family; his wife, Patricia L. Drivas; Children, Raymond M. (Kayla) Drivas, Jocelyn M. (Shaun) Meissner, Rachel O. Drivas, Destiny R. (Caleb) Clement, and Carlie B. (Wesley) Johnson; Siblings, Michele D. (Richie) Smith and Shawn W. Drivas; Grandchildren, Charlotte C. Clement, Colin B. Meissner, Emmie C. Johnson, Isabella G. Meissner, and Hayes J. Meissner.

Michael is preceded in passing by his parents; his father, Michael N. Drivas and mother, Katherine J. Balestra.

Michael was born in Hudson, NY on April 27, 1962.He grew up in Hudson, NY, where he attended Hudson High School. He spent his high school years playing on the football and wrestling team, and graduated in 1980.

Michael spent his life in service to others. He served in the United States Army from 1983-1989 where he earned many medals and ribbons of honor.

In 1979 he became a volunteer firefighter at J.W. Hoysradt Hose Co. 8. During his 43 years of service, he served as Lieutenant, Vice President, and President. The friendships made at the firehouse would stand the test of time. Michael retired from ADM in Hudson, NY after 25 years and moved to Louisiana in 2016.Many considered Michael to be a great friend who always did what he could for others.

He enjoyed long weekends in empty fields hunting turkeys and deer and when hunting season was over, he could be found fishing for anything that lived underwater.Michael held a special place in his heart for his beloved Labrador Retrievers, although he had many over the years, each came to him in different seasons of his life for special reasons. Michael was a family man who always looked forward to weekly Sunday dinners with his loving wife, children, and grandchildren.