Michael Joseph Andras, 58, died Saturday, January 20, 2024. Born June 30, 1965, he was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

As per his wishes, no services will be held.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Bonvillain Andras; siblings, Wendy Strother (James), Douglas Andras; his companion of over 30 years, Catherine Menge and her children.

He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Andras.

The family would like thank the staff of St. Joseph Hospice for their care.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.