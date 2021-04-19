Michael Jude Aycock, age 79, passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021. He was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until a memorial service at 11:00 a.m.

Michael is survived by his wife of 33 years, Meryl Richard Aycock; daughters, Dena A. Nettleton and husband, Kevin, and Laura E. Aycock and fiancé, Victoria; step-children, Donna B. Breaux, David M. Braud, Dee Dee B. DeHart and husband, Lance; brothers, Charles and Myron Aycock; sister, Pauline A. Guidry; grandchildren, Tyler and Andrew Nettleton, Lacie Breaux, Amanda F. Pugh and husband, Kris, John David Braud, Marcedes Riederer and husband, Jacob, Krista Cormier and husband, Brian, and Luke and Adam DeHart, 5 great-grandchildren and one on the way.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Albert and Pearl Marie Frisella Aycock; brothers, Albert and Bennett Aycock; sisters, Emily A. Fanguy, and Janice A. Leonard.

Mike was the owner/operator of A & B Armature for 20 years. He enjoyed watching Saints and LSU, cooking, entertaining, playing cards, and spending time with family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all whose hearts he touched.

