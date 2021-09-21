Michael Keith Callaway

July 26, 1960 – September 13, 2021

Michael K. Callaway, a native of Orrick, Missouri and a resident of Gray, Louisiana passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021 at the age of 61.

Visitation will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm, with a rosary at 6:00 pm and the Memorial Service at 6:30 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Renee’ Callaway; sons, Michael Roy Callaway and Jamie Lee Dempsey (Thomas A. Dempsey); step-daughters, TaChel Lee LeBlanc (Neal), Ashley Renee’ Landry (Joshua), and Holly Elizabeth Nolan; sister, Lieanna Callaway LePore; grandchildren, Brenee’ Guise; step-grandchildren, Chad, Eric, and Owen LeBlanc, Ethan and Abigail Bexley, Ayden Gautreaux, and Joshua Landry, Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his first wife of 38 years, Linda Marie Gaston Callaway; parents, Roy Keith Callaway and Elva Ledet Callaway; and brother, Allen Lane Callaway.

Michael will be remembered as a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He enjoyed over forty years as a truck driver. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

