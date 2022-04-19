July 12, 1957 ~ April 16, 2022

Michael Kevin McCoy, 64, a native and resident of Houma, LA passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed from 4:00 PM until funeral time at 5:00 PM on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Jones Funeral Home 230 S. Hollywood Rd., Houma, LA 70360. (All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.)

Memories of Michael will forever remain in the heart of his wife, Jo Ann McCoy. Brothers, James, Erick, Nelson, Victor and Ken McCoy. Sisters, Darlena McCoy, Wenda McCoy, Ashley Ross-Adams, Lenore Ross-Granger, Wendy Brown, Cantrelle Brown, Nicole Saulsberry and Amanda Bishop.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, Larry Laverne McCoy, Sr., mother, Betty Jean Ross and brother, Larry Laverne McCoy, Jr.