July 31, 1949 – September 7, 2021

Michael Leonard Stevens Sr., a native of Utica, MS and a resident of Gray, LA ended his 23 year cancer fight peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at the age of 72.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at St. Louis King of France Catholic Church in Bayou Blue from 9:00 AM until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his loving and caring wife of 50 years, Sandra Ledet Stevens; son, Michael Stevens Jr. (Elizabeth); daughter, Jill Larzelere (Brad) of Prairieville; grandchildren, Seth and Lane McElroy, Kaitlyn, Dylan and Emily Larzelere; siblings, Jacquelyn Regner (Michael) of White Plains, AL, Linda Ward (Larry) of Madisonville, Norma Gautreaux (Robert) of Lockport, Mary Cradeur (Glenn), Tommy Stevens (Lana), Jerry Stevens (Lisa) of Hampton, AR, John David Stevens (Robin) and Chris Stevens; brothers-in-law, E.J. Pitre and Michael Dupre’; and sisters-in-law, Gwen Schexnayder Stevens and Pat Colwart Stevens.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Genevieve Draime Stevens; siblings, Guy Stevens Jr., James Stevens Sr., Joseph Stevens Sr., Harry Stevens, Dianne Pitre, Janice Rice Dupre’ and Catherine Stevens; and in-laws, Lee and Mabel LeBlanc Ledet.

Mike was a mechanic and diesel specialist at Terrebonne Motors for 25 years. He was a past member of The Krewe of Hercules and The Krewe of Terreanians. He loved his family and friends and was a faithful LSU Tiger fan.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Russel Henry, the late Dr. Harry McGaw, Dr. Ralph Bourgeois, the team at Bayou Surgical Specialists, Mary Byrd Perkins Cancer Center and everyone who showed Mike care and compassion during his journey.

Samart Funeral Home of Gray has been entrusted with handling his arrangements.