Michael “Mike” Alan Hillman

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, August 7, 2023 at 12:00 pm at Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church for Michael “Mike” Alan Hillman, 76, of Lafayette, Louisiana, who died peacefully of a worn out, much used heart on July 7, 2023 while traveling in Iceland. Inurnment will take place in Fountain Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 9:00 am.


Walters Funeral Home, 2424 N. University Ave., Lafayette, LA 70507; 337-706-8941 is in charge of arrangements.

