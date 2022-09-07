November 13, 1955 – September 4, 2022

Michael “Mike” Keith LeBeouf, age 66, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

A private Memorial Service will be held on a later date.

He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Carissa R. LeBeouf; sons, Shawn LeBeouf and Richard LeBeouf; daughters, Angelle Gregoire, Krystal Bonvillain, and Tobi Hundley; sisters, Stephanie Gaudet, Andree Scioneaux, and Gina Nini; brother, Craig LeBeouf; grandchildren, Austin Hebert, Abigail King, Christopher LeBeouf, Luke LeBeouf, Caleb King, Madison Hundley, Rylan Gregoire, Cooper Hundley, Margo LeBeouf, and Oaklyn LeBeouf; and his foster children whom he loved like his own, Regina Wriborg, Shane Billiot, and Ronnie Stevens.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Betty Jo LeBeouf; and mother-in-law, Judy Loveless Cornwell.

Mike retired from Bay LTD in 2021, where he worked as a Business Unit Manager. He loved to hunt, cook, and was a perpetual jokester. He had a deep love for his family and friends. His love of God could be seen in his kindness towards others. He will be truly missed by many.

In lieu of flowers, Mike has requested that donations be made to Fighting Blindness in his name: https://www.fightingblindness.org/