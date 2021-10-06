November 15, 1945 – October 1, 2021

Michael P. Bergeron, 75, a native of Houma, Louisiana and resident of Bourg, Louisiana passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021.

He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Christine Bergeron; daughter, Sherry Hitt; son, Patrick Bergeron; step-daughter, Melanie Trahan; four grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and four step-great-grandchildren; brother, Chris Bergeron; and sister, Charlene Labat.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Odessa Bergeron; brothers, Irby “Bubby” Bergeron, Laban Bergeron; and sister, Dolores Domangue.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date for family and friends.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.