Michael Paul “Captain Mike” LeBoeuf, 69, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2024 at 8:31am. Michael was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Saturday, February 3, 2024 from 9:00am until service time. Ministry Services will follow visitation on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at Chauvin Funeral Home at 11:00am with burial in St. Elie Cemetery at 4494 Hwy 56, Chauvin, LA 70344.

Michael is survived by his loving family; his loving wife of forty-six years, Donna Marie W. LeBoeuf; his children, Chad LeBoeuf and wife Paula, Lauren Lovoi and husband Frank Jr.; siblings, Wilson LeBoeuf Jr., Warren LeBoeuf and wife Rita, and Gloria Pruett, Audrey Savoie, Linda Naquin and husband Ray; sister-in-law, Cheryl Conti and husband Ed; brother-in-law, Jessie Guidry; grandchildren, Cory LeBoeuf and wife Haley, Joseph LeBoeuf and wife Christina, Bosten LeBoeuf, Luca Lovoi and Hayes Lovoi; great-grandchildren, Braxteon LeBoeuf, Braylynn LeBoeuf. Michael is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Michael is preceded in passing by his parents, Wilson and Leona Charpentier LeBoeuf; siblings, Donald LeBoeuf, Russell LeBoeuf, Bobby LeBoeuf, Leona LeCompte, Loreta Guidry; sister-in-law, Maude Ray LeBoeuf; brothers-in-law, Lonnie Pruett; Charles Savoie.

Michael was an excellent tugboat captain. He loved to fish and hunt and spend time with his family. He enjoyed cutting the grass of many of his family and friends. Michael loved to spend time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Michael never met a stranger and became fast friends with all whom he met. Michael’s life and legacy will live on the memories and stories of his many family and friends. He will never be forgotten and always be now and forever loved. His spirit outlived his heart. Michael is now in the arms of his Lord and Savior.

