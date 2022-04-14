January 6, 1959 – February 18, 2022

On behalf of the family of Michael Paul LeBouef, Sr., Chauvin Funeral Home will hold a Memorial Service in his honor on Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 10 AM until the Eulogies at 12PM.

Michael is survived by his father, Carroll James LeBouef, Sr.; children, Samantha and Michael; grandchildren, Porter, Michael, Daniel, and Eva; brother, Carroll James LeBouef, Jr.; and sisters, Lisa Charpentier and Mary Lynn Bourg.

Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Sally Lebouef and sister, Lori LeBouef.

He lived a full life filled with lots of love, laughter, and memorable times that he shared with family and many friends.

Michael will be dearly missed by all those who had the honor to know and experience his large presence that left many people with a lasting impression.