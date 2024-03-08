Michael ” Pokey” Joseph Leger, Jr.

Michael ” Pokey” Joseph Leger, Jr., age 43, a native of Houma, La. and resident of Luling, La., passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

Michael is survived by his son, Tre Leger; his mother and step-father, Cynthia M. Prosperie and Glynn Prosperie; his sisters, Krystal Dufrene and Mindy Tamburello (Matthew) ; his brother, Toby Prosperie (Laurie); his nephew, Gage Lyons; his nieces, Bree Aston, Alexis Prosperie, Ashlie Prosperie, Jaylynn Dufrene and Katelynn Dufrene.

Michael was preceded in passing by his father, Michael Leger, Sr.; his paternal grandparents, Leo and Barbara Leger; his  maternal grandparents, Edward and Betty Maddox; his step-grandparents, Alvin and Vivian Prosperie.


Services for Michael will be held at a later date.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Michael Joseph Leger, Jr.

