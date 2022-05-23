Michael “Spike” Adams

October 14, 1958 – May 20, 2022

Michael “Spike” Anthony Adams, 63, a native and resident of Kraemer, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at St. Lawrence the Martyr Catholic Church in Kraemer from 8:00am until 11:00am. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am at the church, followed by a Burial in the church cemetery. Michael is survived by his children, daughters Kristie Adams, Paige Bergeron and Husband Lucas, and Laken Adams; Son, Dane Adams; Brother Richard Adams Jr. and wife Monica; Sister Arlene Sanchez and Husband Wallace; Grandchildren Alexis, Carlie, and Kaitlyn; Great-grandchildren Benson, Kinsley, and Tyler; Godmother Margaret Usea.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Father Richard John Adams and Mother Della Mae Anne Kraemer Adams; Sister Julia Dominique; Niece Franny Sanchez; Godfather Ralph Usea.

Michael enjoyed many years playing softball with his family and friends. He was a dedicated Saints and LSU fan. For many years he served as a volunteer Fireman for his community of Kraemer.

He will be deeply missed by his loved ones.