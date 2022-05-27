Michael William Cooper, M.D.

September 12, 1937 – May 25, 2022

Michael Cooper, age 84, husband of Judy Cooper for forty-six years, died May 25, 2022.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to funeral time at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux, Louisiana. Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. at the church, followed by burial in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Michael is survived by his five children, Kevin C. Roddy and husband Knight, John M. Cooper and wife Erica, Jennifer C. Dighton, Caroline C. Lundrigan and husband Stanley, and Emily Cooper; three sisters, Karen C. Workman, Rosalind C. Guzzino, and Maureen C. DuBois; sixteen grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond “Billy” Cooper and Irma Richard Cooper, his wife Judith Roché Cooper, and one grandson Joseph “Charlie” Lundrigan.

Michael was born in Franklin, Louisiana, on September 12, 1937 and lived there until graduation from Hanson Memorial High School in 1954. He attended LSU and LSU Medical School in New Orleans, Louisiana where he graduated in 1961. Settling in Thibodaux in 1966, he engaged in the general practice of medicine until his retirement in 2005. Then, he spent the rest of his life enjoying opera and rum.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Crossroads Pregnancy Resource Center.