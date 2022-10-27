Michael Edison Lirette
Michel C. Naquin, 73, a native and resident of Pointe-Aux-Chenes, Louisiana born on June 9, 1949, passed away on October 24, 2022.


A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 12:00 pm. The burial will follow in Saint Charles Borromeo Cemetery.

He is survived by his son, Terry Naquin; daughters, Donna (Russell Sr.) Dardar, Amanda (David) Peveto, Wendy Naquin, Patches (Lenny) Naquin, Khloe and Elsa; grandchildren, Justin Naquin, Russell Dardar Jr., Kandi Dardar, Kahlie Naquin, Jailyn Naquin, Morgan Naquin, Avery Naquin; sisters, Elizabeth (Linda) Billiot, Diane (Norman) Dardar, Delphine Verdin, Norman Naquin; great-grandchildren, Briley Naquin, Blaikley Naquin, Julian Naquin, Jonah Naquin, Russell Dardar III, Parker Cotton, Caroline Dardar, Triston Dupre.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Julien Naquin; parents, Jean-Marie Naquin and Elda B. Naquin; brothers, Antoine Naquin, Chester Naquin, Irvin Naquin, Glynn Naquin, Francis Naquin; sisters, Pauline Henry, Lena Rodrigue, Betty Naquin, Cynthia Guidry; grandson, Owen Neil.


