July 21, 1952 – July 24, 2022

Michel “Lester” Naquin, 70, a native and resident of Chauvin, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montegut from 9:00 am until The Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Pointe-aux-Chenes.

He is survived by his children, Joseph Naquin, Frannie LeBoeuf (Treville), Hilary Naquin, and Nicholas Naquin; grandchildren, Treville “Popeye” II, Scarlet, Caleb, Ella, Keianna, Zaine, Gia, Jackson, Jaxon, and Kyson; siblings, Donnie Ray Naquin, Harold Naquin (Debra), Annaray Cotton, Bert Naquin, and De’Me “J.R.” Naquin, Jr. (Sheena); and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, De’Me Michel Naquin, Sr. and Wilma Naquin; and brother, Paul Naquin.

Lester enjoyed commercial fishing, drinking wine, and hanging out at the marina. He also enjoyed making people laugh with his witty jokes and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Journey Hospice for their care and compassion.