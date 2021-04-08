Michelle Gordon

January 21, 1981 – April 5, 2021

Michelle Angelle Gordon, age 40, passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021. She was a native of Houma and a resident of Mandeville.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel of Chauvin Funeral Home on Saturday, April 10, 2021 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Michelle’s Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11:00 a.m.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic; local and CDC regulations require facemask and proper social distancing while attending funeral services.

Michelle is survived by her mother, Diana Gordon; father, Pat Gordon, Sr. and wife Pamela; siblings, Patrick Gordon, Jr. and wife Kayleigh, Kristie Schneider and husband Gary, Kevin Gordon and wife Kayla, and Grant Gordon; nieces and nephews, Ellis and Merritt Gordon, Isabella, Adalyn, and Miles Schneider. She is also survived by the love of her life, Randy Savoie.

Michelle is preceded in death by her brother, John Gordon; paternal grandparents, John and Alice Gordon; maternal grandparents, Sandy and Dora Guillot.

Michelle was a loving daughter and sister. She had a great love of life and blessed many in her community with her spiritual beliefs and talents. Anyone who knew Michelle, knew she had a beautiful voice and was known for her stage name “Dakota Emerson”. She was always full of life, loving, kind, caring, giving, never met a stranger, and outgoing, and loved to entertain. She adored her family and loved her nieces, nephews, and most of all Gizmo her beloved dog. Michelle leaves this world behind to be united with her Lord and Savior.