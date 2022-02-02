Michelle Haydel Capello, 49, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. Born October 23, 1972, she was a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022 from 10:00 AM until service time at The Cathedral of Saint Francis de Sales. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 1:00 PM at the church with burial following at Saint Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

She is survived by husband, Michael Capello; daughter, Genevieve Mary Capello; father, K. Gerald “Jerry” Haydel, M.D.; brothers, Karl Gerald Haydel Jr., M.D., Michael Stephen Haydel, M.D., Henry Lawrence Haydel, III, M.D., and Patrick Samuel Haydel, D.C.; sisters, Heidi Haydel Nawrocki, Ann Carol Haydel, Charlene Haydel Hebert and Genevieve “Jeannie” Haydel Juneau.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Genevieve Marcello Haydel.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Saint Francis de Sales Elementary School.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.