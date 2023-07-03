Michelle Verret Rogers, 56, a native and resident of Schriever, LA, died on June 28,2023.

A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral from 9:00 AM until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 AM at the church. Inurnment will take place in St. Bridget Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Carl Rogers Sr., her son Carl Rogers Jr; her daughter, Shelby Rogers Mayon, their spouses, Marissa Rogers, and Brian Mayon; her grandchildren, Holden Mayon, Addison Rogers, Cruz Rogers, and Ahnalee Mayon; and her brother, Peter Verret III.

She is preceded in death by her twins Joseph and Paul Rogers; her father, Peter Verret Jr.; her mother, Sherry Hebert Verret, and her grandparents, Sylvester Hebert, Charlotte Diaz, Peter Verret Sr. and Charlotte Friday.

She was a retired Registered Nurse from the State of Louisiana Public Health System for over 33 years. Prior to her services to Public Health, she worked in the Emergency Department at Terrebonne General Hospital.