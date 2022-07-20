December 31, 1925 – July 19, 2022

Mildred Agnes Boudreaux LeCompte, 96, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 9:21 a.m. Mildred was a native of Donner, LA and a resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Houma, LA from 9:00am until Mass time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 11:00am. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mildred is survived by her children, Levis “Tookie” LeCompte Jr. and wife Ella, Jerry LeCompte and wife Pam, David LeCompte and wife Linda, Kelvin LeCompte and wife Ruby, Tommy LeCompte and wife Aileen; daughter-in-law, Carolyn LeCompte; sister-in-law, Rayann Boudreaux; and eleven grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren.

Mildred is preceded in passing by her husband, Levis LeCompte Sr.; parents, Maurice and Agnes Oliver Boudreaux; son, Michael LeCompte; brothers, Leroy Pete Boudreaux, Lionel Boudreaux.

Mildred enjoyed gardening, ceramics, and sewing. She also loved to participate at the Terrebonne Council on Aging where she gained many friends. In her participation at the Council, she won many medals in events at the Senior Olympics.

The family would like to especially thank “The Homestead” and their staff for the love and care given to Mildred and family, and her many friends at the Terrebonne Council on Aging Senior Citizen Center, Haydel Memorial Hospice and their nursing staff.