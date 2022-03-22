Mildred Breaux Sevin

Charlene Ferreira
March 22, 2022
Nicholls Scholarship Created to Honor the Legacy of Students Lost to Car Crash
March 22, 2022

November 17, 1938 – March 21, 2022

Mildred Breaux Sevin, 83, a native of Schriever, Louisiana and long-time resident of Labadieville, Louisiana passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022.



A visitation will be held in her honor on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Landry’s Funeral Home, Labadieville, Louisiana from 9:00 am until 12:30 pm followed by the Graveside Service in St. Philomena Cemetery, Labadieville, Louisiana at 12:30 pm.

She is survived by her sons, Kevin “Wine” Sevin (Penny C.), Kenneth “Sticky” Sevin (Penny H.), and Kerry “Sweet” Sevin (Sundy); grandchildren, Beckie Jo Giroir (Thomas), Beau Sevin (Bailey), Tommy Blanchard (Fallon), Jessica Bergeron (Jordon), and Cameron Naquin; great-grandchildren, Kynzli Jo Rivere, Aubrie Giroir, Jace Sevin, Isabella Sevin, Kolt Bergeron, and Ryli and Rydge Blanchard; brother, Leonard Breaux (Melissa); sisters, Rosalie Fredrick, Mothilda “Mot” Hebert (Clyde); sister-in-law, Cindy Breaux; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Audrey and Murphy Blanchard, Margaret and Eddie LaRose, Carol Anne and “Black” Delcambre, Gloria and Jimmy Richard, Linda and Gerald Boudreaux, Robert Brower; and many others.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Sevin Jr.; parents, Noah and Irene Breaux; brothers, Ivy Breaux and Noe Breaux (Audrey); and brother-in-law, Allen “Cou” Fredrick.



Online condolences can be given at www.landrysfuneralhome.com

Landry’s Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Bonnie Rushing
Bonnie Rushing

Related posts

March 22, 2022

Charlene Ferreira

Read more