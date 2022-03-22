November 17, 1938 – March 21, 2022

Mildred Breaux Sevin, 83, a native of Schriever, Louisiana and long-time resident of Labadieville, Louisiana passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Landry’s Funeral Home, Labadieville, Louisiana from 9:00 am until 12:30 pm followed by the Graveside Service in St. Philomena Cemetery, Labadieville, Louisiana at 12:30 pm.

She is survived by her sons, Kevin “Wine” Sevin (Penny C.), Kenneth “Sticky” Sevin (Penny H.), and Kerry “Sweet” Sevin (Sundy); grandchildren, Beckie Jo Giroir (Thomas), Beau Sevin (Bailey), Tommy Blanchard (Fallon), Jessica Bergeron (Jordon), and Cameron Naquin; great-grandchildren, Kynzli Jo Rivere, Aubrie Giroir, Jace Sevin, Isabella Sevin, Kolt Bergeron, and Ryli and Rydge Blanchard; brother, Leonard Breaux (Melissa); sisters, Rosalie Fredrick, Mothilda “Mot” Hebert (Clyde); sister-in-law, Cindy Breaux; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Audrey and Murphy Blanchard, Margaret and Eddie LaRose, Carol Anne and “Black” Delcambre, Gloria and Jimmy Richard, Linda and Gerald Boudreaux, Robert Brower; and many others.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Sevin Jr.; parents, Noah and Irene Breaux; brothers, Ivy Breaux and Noe Breaux (Audrey); and brother-in-law, Allen “Cou” Fredrick.

Online condolences can be given at www.landrysfuneralhome.com

Landry’s Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.