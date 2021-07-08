Mildred Dufrene

November 6, 1932 – July 5, 2021

Mildred Dies Dufrene, 88, a native of Belle Rose, Louisiana and resident of Raceland, Louisiana passed away on July 5, 2021.

The family wishes to hold private services.

She is survived by son, Jeffrey Gierlinski; daughters, Jeanne Williams and husband Don, Lena Vega and husband Chad; brother, Ray Dies and wife Sherry; sisters, Lois Arceneaux and husband Gene, and Flora Fuson; numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elvin P. Dufrene; parents, Joseph Dies and Augustine Falcon Dies; son, Richard Gierlinski, Jr.; brothers, James Dies and Gilbert Dies; sisters, Pauline Dies, Edna Knight, and Audrey Thibodeaux.

She was a truck driver for ACE Transportation for 20 years and an avid runner, numerous 5k benefits in the area for various charities.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.