Mildred Katherine Arceneaux

November 2, 1934 – September 17, 2021

Mildred K. Arceneaux, a native of Gibson and a resident of Houma, gained her angel wings on Friday, September 17, 2021 at the age of 86.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mildred’s immediate family.

She is survived by her children, Pamela Hille (Joseph), Rocky J. Hebert (Lynn), and Mindi Rodenkirch (Jeremy); grandchildren, Shawn Rodenkirch, David Rodenkirch, Brandon Blanchard, Casey Duplantis, Nikki Kirkland, and Krystal Breaux; 17 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Rae Ann Boudreaux and Geraldine Bergeron; canine companions, Bentley and Vinnie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Guion J. Hebert; son, Michael J. Hebert; parents, Jimmy and Leona Arceneaux; brother, Lawrence Arceneaux, Sr.; and sisters, Hilda Mahler, Yvonne Gleason, and Joyce Trahan.

Mildred was a hard working and loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Joseph Hospice for their care and compassion.

