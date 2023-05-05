Mildred Mae Crappel Verret, 79, a native of Houma and a resident of Biloxi, MS, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on May 1, 2023 at 7:20 am.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and again on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Debra Verret, John E. Verret and wife Donna, Karen Vedros and husband Craig, Edward Verret and wife Kristi, Edwinna Moinot and husband Dwayne; siblings, Eva Lodrigue and husband Lawrence, and Gerald Crappel and wife Janet; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Prudent Charles and Telsia Crappel; daughters, Lori Ann, Terri Lynn, Jellena Ann; and two brothers, Harold and Reynold Crappel.

Mildred was a loving mother and loved her grandkids. She loved her nieces and nephews. She loved going to Brother Jared’s church. She enjoyed cooking everyone her fried bread and you had to have a cup of coffee with her. She cooked the best chicken stew in the world. If you knew her, she loved listening to her French music on a Saturday morning. She will be loved and missed by all who knew her.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.