June 26, 1941 ~ August 19, 2021 (age 80)

Milton John Theriot, 80, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully at 10:12 a.m. on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

A rosary will be conducted from 10:30 a.m. until funeral time at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 1125 Clay Street in Houma, LA. Entombment will follow in St. Francis No. 2 Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Lois Diggs Theriot; children, Anthony, Talana, Jason, John; stepchildren, Shanta, Galen; a host of grandchildren; sisters, Mildred and Bernadine Theriot; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Shawn Theriot; stepson, Jeremy Russell; parents, Webster and Virginia Douglas Theriot; brother, Leroy Theriot; sister, Geraldine Theriot.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.