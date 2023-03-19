Milton Joseph Louviere, 85, a native of White Castle, LA, and longtime resident of Houma, LA passed away peacefully March 16, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation in his honor on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday, March 24, 2023, at St. Francis de Sales from 8:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at St. Francis Cemetery #2.

Milton is survived by his loving wife, Norma Louviere; children, Melissa Minter, Kevin Louviere (Donna), Stasia Bergeron (Craig), Craig Louviere (Cathy), and Corey Louviere (Phoebe); grandchildren, Wesley, Amanda, Caroline, Noelle, Amber, Seth, Sarah, Payton, and Matthew; 8 great-grandchildren; siblings, William Louviere, Yvonne Sanders, Ulysses “Woody” Louviere, and Gerald Louviere.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Agnes Louviere; sister, Carolyn Louviere; son-in-law, Dan Minter; and granddaughter, Paige Louviere.

Milton was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Milton loved watching sports and fishing in his free time. He was an usher for many years at St. Francis de Sales. He was a hard worker his entire life, upon retiring, he dedicated his time to his children and grandchildren. He was an avid blood donor giving a total of 148 pints to help those in need. Milton was a well-rounded man, from helping coach baseball and traveling with his wife. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to thank Mary Bird Perkins and Hope Hospice for their wonderful services.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Milton Louviere.