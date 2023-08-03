Milton Joseph Roussel, Jr., age 78, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 27, 2023. He was a native of Reserve, La and resident of Houma, La.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Monday, July 31, 2023 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will take place at a later date.

Milton is survived by his son, Jason Roussel and wife Amy; brother, Richard Roussel and wife Jamie; grandchildren, Devin, Kayden, Jaken, Jaylynn, and Ethan Roussel; great-grandchild, Bentley Roussel.

Milton is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Burlew Roussel; son, Scott Roussel; parents, Milton Joseph Roussel, Sr. and Lucile Duhe Roussel; niece, Rhonda Roussel; and his beloved cat and best friend, Pedro Roussel.

Milton was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing and was a devoted Florida State Seminoles fan. Milton loved his Louisiana lifestyle and watching the NFL on Sundays. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.