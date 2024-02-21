Milton Patrick Donegan, Jr. passed away on February 20, 2024 at the age of 73. Milton was born in the Irish Channel, New Orleans and was a resident of Thibodaux for 45 years. He was graduate of Redemptorist High School in 1968 and a college graduate of Nicholls State University in 1972 where he also served as the president of TKE. Milton went on to start his own court-reporting firm where he worked for over 35 years.

Milton was a kind and gentle man with a love for laughter and people. He was a proud husband, father, brother, coach, friend, uncle, nephew and mentor. Milton was an avid golfer and enjoyed road trips with his friends.

He was the proud husband of Jean Nunez Donegan for 47 years, father of Erin Donegan, Ryan Donegan (Scott), Caitlyn Donegan and Kyle Donegan. Brother of Mark Donegan (Kathleen) and Michael Donegan (Louise).

Milton was proceeded in death by his father Milton Patrick Donegan Sr. and his mother Clare Wegmann Donegan. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

The family of Milton would like to thank, Dr. Brownie Fortier, Genesis Physical Therapy, Haydel Hospice, Divinity Home Health for their dedicated and loving care.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Christ the Redeemer, 720 Talbot Ave. Thibodaux, LA. 70301, on Friday, February 23, 2023, starting at 9:00am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 12:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Nicholls State University Foundation to the Milton P. Donegan Memorial Endowed Scholarship. You can contact Nicholls State Foundation at 985-448-4657 or Donate Now on the website (www.nichollsfoundation.org) and note Milton P. Donegan when making your gift. https://nichollsfoundation.org/memorial- scholarships/milton-p-donegan-jr-memorial-endowed-scholarship/

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.