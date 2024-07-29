Miriam S. Cosse

Miriam “Mimi” Ann Stelljes Cosse, 80, a native of Braithwaite, LA and resident of Cut Off, passed away on July 26, 2024.

She is survived by her son, Bryan “Moose” Joseph Cosse and wife Gina Funck Cosse; grandchildren, Alissa and Kaitlyn Cosse; sisters, Myrle LeBoeuf and Rita Urban and husband Henry Urban.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Joseph Cosse Jr.; daughter, Belinda Cosse; parents, Frank Stelljes Sr. and Rita Marquet Stelljes; and brother, Frank Stelljes Jr.

Miriam loved spending time with her family, cooking, and relaxing at home with Bryan, Gina, Alissa, Kaitlyn, and Rags, of course.

A special thanks is given to Gina Cosse, her daughter in law, her sidekick and caregiver; also, to Dr. Gary Birdsall, Dr. Janie Trosclair, Dr. Joplin, Ochsner Home Health and Gretna Heart of Hospice for taking such good care of her.

As per Miriam’s wishes, there will be no services.