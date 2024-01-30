Missole Michel Jean-Claude

January 30, 2024
January 30, 2024
January 30, 2024
January 30, 2024

Missole Michel Jean-Claude, 62, died Friday, January 26th, 2024 at 7:50 PM. Born September 30, 1961 she was a native of Les Cayes, Haiti and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 3, 2024 from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Ordoyne Funeral Home with burial following at Moses Baptist Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Jennifer Jean-Claude (John Crochet), Shameca Jean-Claude (Henry Matthews, III). Gracie Jean-Claude; granddaughter, Ava Matthews.


She is preceded in death by her husband, Jean Jean-Claude; parents, K. Michel and Leonie Menard Michel.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

