March 23, 1979 – August 17, 2021

Missy Marie Trahan, age 42, passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Missy was a longtime resident of Bayou Black.

Visitation and service will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church and burial will follow in Bayou Black Cemetery. Services are private, and condolences can be expressed at chauvinfuneralhome.com.

Missy is survived by her loving daughter, Jadyn Kaylor and her father Jason Kaylor; parents, Gary and Janell Trahan; sister, Wendy Trahan; nephew and godchild, Devin Theriot; beloved companion, Tracy Dupre; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Missy is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Nelson and Joyce Trahan; maternal grandparents, Francis and Beulah Boudloche; cousins, Jeremy Trahan, and Joey Babin.

Missy was a beautiful and loving daughter, sister, mother and friend. She loved life and enjoyed many of her friendships. She was a social butterfly and never met a stranger. Missy loved and cherished all animals and enjoyed fishing. She worked as an Assistant Manager for Sunbelt Credit Finance for seven years. Missy loved and served her Lord. She prayed for many and cared for all. Missy leaves this world behind to be united with her Lord and Savior. She now rests in his Heavenly arms along side her family who passed before her.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory are honored to serve the family of Missy Trahan.