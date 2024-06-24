Misty Lynn Verrett, 39, of Houma, passed away on June 21, 2024.

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 27, 2024 from 3pm to 7pm, with the funeral service to begin at 7pm, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will be held at a later date in St. Louis Cemetery.

She is survived by her mother, Penny Racine; father, Reese Racine and step mother, Christine Racine; son, Jacoby Malik Verrett; sister, Morgan Whittaker; Godmother, Connie Racine; ex husband, Joby Verrett; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her stepfather, David Levron; grandparents, Allen and Mary Jane LeBlanc, and Betty Jean Racine; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Misty was an amazing mother, daughter, and friend. She always had a smile on her face and was loved by all who knew her. She worked as a truck driver, construction operator, and did many mechanical jobs of her own. She will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.