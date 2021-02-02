Mitchell Saam Jr.

Mitchell Ray Saam, Jr., 38, beloved father of Kooper Mikale Saam, died on January 26, 2021. He was a native of Houma and a resident of Van West, Ohio.

He is survived by his son, Kooper Mikale Saam; his mother, Patti Trahan Saam; his father, Mitchell Saam, Sr.; his brother, Alexander Saam and his wife Angel Saam; two nieces, Alexandra Saam and Anastasia Saam. He is also survived by his aunt and uncle, Carla Trahan Ellender and Paul Ellender; his cousins Aaron Page III, Ashleigh Simmons, and Erica Page.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leon Joseph Trahan, Jr. and Anne Boudreaux Trahan.

Funeral Services are tentative at St. Anthony of Padua.

 

