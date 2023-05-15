Molly Bea Windehen

Molly Bea Windwehen, 34, a longtime resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Please check back for service date and time.

Molly is survived by her children, Logan James and London Lane Windwehen; parents, Jim Windwehen and Molly Folse Windwehen; sister, Maddi Windwehen; grandmothers, Marlene Beauvais Folse and Gail Bonvillain; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; and special friend, Philip Adams.

She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Hodges A. Folse, Sr., Edgar “Brud” Windwehen, Lawrence “Black” Bonvillain; aunt, Frances Folse Cagle; and her fur baby, Coco Chanel.

Molly was a loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend to all. She dedicated her life to her children and running her boutique, Luxe Lane, LLC. She would light up a room with her beautiful smile and sense of humor that her family and friends will always remember. Molly was a soldier while battling her illness until the end. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to thank Haydel Hospice and Laura Sevier Champagne for the amazing care they provided.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Molly Bea Windwehen.