Molly Domangue Henry

June 17, 1964 – July 29, 2022

Molly Marie Henry, 58, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022. Molly was a native of Houma, LA and a resident of Montegut, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Chauvin Funeral Home in Houma, LA from 10:00am until Liturgy of the Word at 12:00pm. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery at a later date.

Molly is survived by her loving family; her father, Tores Anthony Domangue; children, Jarred Henry and wife Elizabeth, Ryan Henry, Nicholas Henry; grandchildren, Paizlee Fryou and Isaac Henry; sisters, Annette Vitrano and husband Christopher and Penny Authement and husband Samuel.

Molly is preceded in passing by her mother, Julienne Naquin Domangue; husband, Dwayne Anthony Henry.

Molly loved her family; most especially her grandchildren. She also had a great love of animals and enjoyed cooking for her family and friends.