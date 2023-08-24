Mona B. Constant, 59, a native of Marksville, LA and a resident of Gray, LA, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023.

Family and friends are welcome to attend the memorial visitation on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Grace Bible Church in Cypress Mobile Home Park, Gray, LA from 6:00 pm until the memorial service at 7:00 pm.

She is survived by her husband, Norris Pellegrin, Sr.; father, Clinton Baudin, Jr.; sons, Justin (Miranda) Constant, Devin (Nicole) Constant, and Kyle (Christi) Constant; stepchildren, Christina Pellegrin, Norris Pellegrin, Jr., Alexis Gaudet, and Luke Pellegrin; sisters, Sheila (Keith) Milligan, Tammy Smythe, Sherry Lee Noel, and Nickie Baudin; grandchildren, Justin Constant, Jr., Landon Dupre, Kaden Constant, Emma Constant, Gavin Constant, Zoey Constant, Jada Le, Makenzie Bourgeois, Owen Bourgeois, and Jasper Gaudet.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Baudin; Baby Brother Baudin; grandparents, Pearl and Allen Guillory and Clinton Baudin, Sr. and Melonise T. Baudin; and uncles, Tyree Guillory and Earl Baudin.

Mona enjoyed crafting and shopping to decorate her home for the holidays. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed drinking coffee with her friends when they stopped by. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, mother-in-law, and sister who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

