Mona Faye Steverson, 73, a native and a resident of Houma, LA passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Visitation and a musical tribute will be observed on Friday, July 28, 2023 at Greater New Salem Baptist Church 818 Lafayette St., Houma, LA 70360 . Visitation from 5:00 – 7:00PM and a musical tribute from 7:00PM until 9:00PM.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Greater New Salem Baptist Church from 10:00AM until funeral time at 12:00PM. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Myron Steverson and stepsons, Barry Henry and Richard Henry. Daughter, Genice Steverson and stepdaughters, Lois Udoka, Carol Ruffin, Linda Bass, Julie Wallis and Melissa Patterson. Sister, Deborah Mart, three grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Kelmer and Sarah Steverson. Companion, Jubie Henry and stepsons, Eric Henry and Jubie Henry, Jr. Sister, Karen Dabney, nephews; Bryant Johnson, Sr., Bryant Johnson, Jr., nieces; Angela Brown, Falisha Dabney and great nephew; Tyrone Walls.