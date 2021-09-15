July 5, 1958 – September 13, 2021

Mona Faye Lodrigue, age 63, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, September 13, 2021. She was a longtime resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation on Monday, September 20, 2021, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A Celebration of her Life will begin at 11:00 a.m. with interment at St. Eloi Cemetery.

Mona is survived by her loving husband of forty-five years, Jimmy Lodrigue; son, Michael Cortez and wife Vicky; daughters, Beulah Butcher, Jammie Lodrigue, Maggie Cotton and husband Dwayne, Amy Duplantis and husband Christopher, and Jennifer Marcel and husband Jacob; seventeen grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She is also survived by her two brothers, one sister, and two half-sisters.

Mona is preceded in death by her parents, Eulis Boudreaux and Eula Mae Trahan.

Mona had a beautiful soul and loved life. She always had a smile on her face; anyone who knew her, knew she was selfless, giving, great personality, big hearted, and a very strong person. She loved her family dearly and adored her grandchildren. She and Jimmy were blessed with an amazing family and host of friends. She enjoyed crafts, loved her dogs, but above all she loved fishing. Mona leaves this world behind to be reunited with her parents who passed away before her. She cast her last cast and now rests in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mona Lodrigue.