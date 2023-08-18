Mona Martin Triche, age 68, passed away Thursday August 17, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. She was a native and resident of Bayou Blue.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Louis Catholic Church Tuesday, August 22, 2023 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery #2.

Mona is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Randy Triche; sons, Cobey Triche and wife Ari-Anna, Chase Triche and wife Lacey; granddaughter, Analeyse Triche; grandson, Connor Triche.

Mona is preceded in death by her father, Wilfred “Bill” Martin.

Mona was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She loved Mardi Gras and served in two krewes, Krewe of Cleopatra and Krewe of Aphrodite, over the last 28 years and was a Maid of Aphrodite in 2010. Mona also enjoyed fishing, shopping, catching up with friends, and spending time on the farm watching her cows. She enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her grandkids and family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to send a special thanks to Dr. Nicholas Rau and the CCU nurses at TGMC Aimee, Bryce, Sarah, and Abigail.