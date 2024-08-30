Monica Duet Folse, affectionately known as Nooka, Nanny Noo, Noo Noo, and most recently Nai Nai, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2024, at the age of 61, after a courageous battle with cholangiocarcinoma.

Queen Monica is survived by her children, Brandon Folse (Jessie), Brandy Folse (Katie); her ex-husband and friend, Donnie Folse; her sisters Vickie Martin, Alice “Chautie” Duet, Teralee Duet, and Yvette Duet Songe, all of whom coveted her unrivaled perkiness; godmother Nona Mullican; aunts Carla “Coco” Chauvin and Sherry Martin; numerous nieces and nephews; her beloved granddaughter, Leah Folse, and step-grandchildren, Hugh and Harper.

She was preceded in death by her parents Tearance “Rip” Duet and Yvonne “Yonnie” Martin Duet, and her siblings Belinda “BeeBee,” Terry and Cherry.

Queen Monica was renowned for bringing joy and merriment wherever she went. She was the life of the party, whether hosting at her Piping Rock Castle or travelling to new kingdoms filled with jokers and mythical creatures. When not entertaining, she enjoyed laughing hysterically at the TV, painting, crabbing, eating crabs, talking about crabbing and eating crabs, or binge-watching crabbing videos on Youtube.

With a commanding presence and indelible laugh, she proudly marched to the beat of her own drum and was always unapologetically herself. She ruled with benevolence and mercy, and her heart overflowed with love, even for those who hurt her. She was loved by everyone and will be forgotten by no one.

Queen Monica’s family extends their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Jain of Ochsner Main Campus ICU; our angel, nurse tech Ms. Sarah; and hospice nurse Sarah from Compassus for their compassionate care and support during her final weeks.

In her final wishes, Her Royal Majesty decreed that her granddaughter Leah would succeed her to the throne. Queen Leah must now uphold the legacy of infectious laughter, boundless love, and the occasional mischief that defined Queen Monica’s reign.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 7:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Visitation will resume on Sunday, September 1, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until the Celebration of Life at 12:00 pm. A graveside service for immediate family will be scheduled for a later date.