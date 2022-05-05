July 13, 1983 – May 1, 2022

Monique Marie Lynn Barrilleaux, 38, a native of Terrebonne Parish and resident of Morgan City, passed away on May 1, 2022.

Today we say goodbye to our beautiful Monique who was loved by many. She was a hard worker and loved to swim. As we lay her to rest, we will always remember the good times we shared with her. She will be greatly missed as her life was cut short at only 38 years young. She had a whole life ahead of her. Please keep her and her family in your prayers.

She is survived by her mother, Judy Menendez; stepfather, Juan Carlos; her ex-husband of 17 years, Aldon Barrilleaux; her sister, Angel Geons and husband Jason; her brother, Ivy Francis Jr. and wife Christina; nieces and nephews, Levi Goens, Lilly, and Rider Francis; aunts, Alenora, Ella, and Priscilla Francis; uncle, Donald Francis; paran, Chad Eschete; and Godchild, Kalli Eschete.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ivy Steve Francis Sr.; maternal grandmother, Jeannie Pellegrin; maternal grandfather, Elbert Pellegrin; paternal grandmother, Bertha Kelly; paternal grandfather, Abby Francis; her Godmother, Lisa Eschete; Godfather, Roger Boudloche; cousin, Kerry Eschete; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

She will always be in our hearts. May she rest in peace.