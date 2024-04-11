Monroe Estella Raine Marcel arrived and departed silently and peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2024 at 3:16a.m.Monroe is survived by her mother, Caralinna Marcel; her grandparents, Kirt Marcel and Carolyn Marcel (Kenneth “Pops” Scott Jr.); her uncles, Kirby Marcel and Kirtis Marcel; her aunts, Caralynn Marcel Storms, Shadie Theriot, and Whitney Marcel; her cousins, Keely, Jordy, Reid, Brylie, Cody, Ryker, and Anastasia.

Monroe was preceded in passing by her great-grandparents, Elmer and Stella Marcel, and Milton Picou, Sr.

Services for Monroe will be updated at a later date.