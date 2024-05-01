BESE leadership statement regarding state lawsuit in response to new Title IX rulesMay 1, 2024
Morgan “Booga” Foret, age 65, passed away Monday April 29, 2024 surrounded by his loving family. He was a native of Raceland and longtime resident of Houma.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Annunziata Catholic Church Monday May 6, 2024 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery #2.
Booga is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Roxanne Pellegrin Foret; children, Shane Foret and wife Jessica, Jessica Smith, Jacob McDonald and wife Katie; grandchildren, Landon, Kylie, Kelsey, Riley, Kasen, Ryder, Hayden; sisters, Mary Beth Clement and husband Burnell, Tammy Savoie and husband Keith; sisters-in-law, Anita Pellegrin, Sandra and Dwayne Farrell, Charlotte Hector; adopted children, Jamie Verdin and husband Nathan, Ricky Smith and Cassandra Trosclair; eleven nieces and nephews.
Booga is preceded in death by his parents, Dudley and Lynne Foret; in-laws, Julius and Albertha Pellegrin; grandparents, Eula Benoit (Gaston), Charles Bourgeois, Anatole and Alice Foret; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Pellegrin, Richard Hector.
Booga was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He enjoyed fishing, watching football, and listening to swamp pop while cooking with his family. Booga was a big racecar enthusiast and loved spending time at the track, building and racing his own cars. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.