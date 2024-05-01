Morgan “Booga” Foret, age 65, passed away Monday April 29, 2024 surrounded by his loving family. He was a native of Raceland and longtime resident of Houma.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Annunziata Catholic Church Monday May 6, 2024 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery #2.

Booga is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Roxanne Pellegrin Foret; children, Shane Foret and wife Jessica, Jessica Smith, Jacob McDonald and wife Katie; grandchildren, Landon, Kylie, Kelsey, Riley, Kasen, Ryder, Hayden; sisters, Mary Beth Clement and husband Burnell, Tammy Savoie and husband Keith; sisters-in-law, Anita Pellegrin, Sandra and Dwayne Farrell, Charlotte Hector; adopted children, Jamie Verdin and husband Nathan, Ricky Smith and Cassandra Trosclair; eleven nieces and nephews.

Booga is preceded in death by his parents, Dudley and Lynne Foret; in-laws, Julius and Albertha Pellegrin; grandparents, Eula Benoit (Gaston), Charles Bourgeois, Anatole and Alice Foret; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Pellegrin, Richard Hector.

Booga was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He enjoyed fishing, watching football, and listening to swamp pop while cooking with his family. Booga was a big racecar enthusiast and loved spending time at the track, building and racing his own cars. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.